Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $146.00 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,485,809 coins and its circulating supply is 660,577,706 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

