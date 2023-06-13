Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 638.9% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 638.9% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 47,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,140. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

