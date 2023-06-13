Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 638.9% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 638.9% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 47,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,140. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.