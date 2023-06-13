Mork Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,350 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

