Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

