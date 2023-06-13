Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.