Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $59.26. 229,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 484,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 7,756 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,591,016. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Morphic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $7,373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

