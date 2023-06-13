Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.63

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 96591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

