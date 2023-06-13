MX TOKEN (MX) Market Cap Hits $268.84 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $268.84 million and $5.00 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00010397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

