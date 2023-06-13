My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $710,711.85 and $1.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

