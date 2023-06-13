Nano 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $87.68 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00299385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00524839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00405304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

