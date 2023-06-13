Nantahala Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scully Royalty were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.
Scully Royalty Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SRL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
