Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,943 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.