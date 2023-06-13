Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,408 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNT stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.12. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

