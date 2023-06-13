Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Star Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Star Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Star Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGU stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.86 million, a PE ratio of 149.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 650.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

