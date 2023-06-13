Nantahala Capital Management LLC Invests $3.19 Million in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

