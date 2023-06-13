Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $186,842.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTE opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

