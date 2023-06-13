Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 823,190 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of DXP Enterprises worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 104.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXPE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.90. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

