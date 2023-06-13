Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a growth of 1,888.9% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
