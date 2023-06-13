Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 340.0% in May

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 5,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

