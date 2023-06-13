Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NML stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 378,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,367,606.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 58,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $383,699.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,751.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 103,736 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure & Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

