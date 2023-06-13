Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 938.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,772. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nidec has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

About Nidec

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.