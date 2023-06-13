Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 938.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Nidec Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 114,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,772. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nidec has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.
About Nidec
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
