NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 32.3 %

NASDAQ:NLSPW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 7,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

