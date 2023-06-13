North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 80,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,088. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.84%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $265,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $163,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

