NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NovelStem International Stock Performance

Shares of NSTM stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

