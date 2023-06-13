NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Update

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NovelStem International Stock Performance
Shares of NSTM stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
About NovelStem International
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.