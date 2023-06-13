Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the second quarter worth $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Novonix during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novonix in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novonix by 6,798.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter.

Novonix Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 108,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757. Novonix has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

