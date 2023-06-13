Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 27,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,579. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 378,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

