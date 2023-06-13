Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 27,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,579. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
