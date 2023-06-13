NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.50. NWTN shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 5,639 shares trading hands.

NWTN Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.