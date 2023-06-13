NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $197.81

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.81 and last traded at $197.10, with a volume of 1610246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 657,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

