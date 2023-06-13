Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.39 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $258.73 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.41 or 0.06722477 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0453654 USD and is up 7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $12,978,188.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.