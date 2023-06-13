Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $261.54 million and $16.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0453654 USD and is up 7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $12,978,188.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

