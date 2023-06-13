OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 4.7%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €30.30 ($32.58) and last traded at €30.30 ($32.58). 5,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.80 ($34.19).

OHB Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.42.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

