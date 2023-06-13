Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 2.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.37. 352,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,013,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7,461.2% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 134,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 132,959 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

