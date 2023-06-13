OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $53.23.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.7987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
