Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the May 15th total of 158,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus Trading Down 5.7 %

Oncorus stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

About Oncorus

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.