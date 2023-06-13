OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.42 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at $272,000.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

