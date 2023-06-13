OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.42 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
