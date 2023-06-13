Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
