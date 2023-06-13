Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

