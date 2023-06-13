Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00020513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $111.38 million and $18.99 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.3490052 USD and is up 11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $21,094,322.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

