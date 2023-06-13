Orion Resource Partners USA LP Takes Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,246,000. i-80 Gold comprises approximately 14.3% of Orion Resource Partners USA LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orion Resource Partners USA LP owned 8.25% of i-80 Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 13,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 561,551 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of IAUX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,563. The company has a market cap of $631.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

