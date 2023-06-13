Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 2.9%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06. 142,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 279,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.