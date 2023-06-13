Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

