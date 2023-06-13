Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $568,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

DIS stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

