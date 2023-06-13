Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VO opened at $213.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.