Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 351 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $394.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average is $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

