Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,278,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $213.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average is $210.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.