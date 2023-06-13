Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,635 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 7.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $67,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

