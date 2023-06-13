Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

