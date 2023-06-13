P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 608.9% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIIIW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 8,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

