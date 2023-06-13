P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.16. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 51,002 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. As a group, analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 167.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
