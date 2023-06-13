PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,213 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 0.36% of PACCAR worth $187,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $7,816,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

