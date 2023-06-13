PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.62. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 364,880 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 144.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 874,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

